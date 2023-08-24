We Are China

London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 kicks off with gala concert

Ecns.cn) 15:35, August 24, 2023

Musicians play Chinese music " Three Lanes of Plum Blossom" during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)

Musicians play traditional Chinese musical instruments Guqin and Xiao during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)

A pipa player plays "House of Flying Daggers" during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)

A singer sings Chinese folk song "Farewell " during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)

Musicians pose for a group photo during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)

