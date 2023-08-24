London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 kicks off with gala concert
Musicians play Chinese music " Three Lanes of Plum Blossom" during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)
Musicians play traditional Chinese musical instruments Guqin and Xiao during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)
A pipa player plays "House of Flying Daggers" during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)
A singer sings Chinese folk song "Farewell " during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)
Musicians pose for a group photo during the gala concert of London International Chinese Music Festival 2023 in London, UK, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Kaiyu)
Photos
