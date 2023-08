We Are China

Artists perform at Silk Road Chinese Music Concert Indonesia

Xinhua) 13:16, August 25, 2023

An artist performs Pipa Solo "Ambush from All Sides" during the Silk Road Chinese Music Concert Indonesia in Sun City, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

An artist performs Erhu Solo "Csardas"during the Silk Road Chinese Music Concert Indonesia in Sun City, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Artists perform Chinese Instrumental Ensemble "Flowers Blooming Under the Full Moon" during the Silk Road Chinese Music Concert Indonesia in Sun City, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Artists perform Erhu Group "Marching Towards The Light" during the Silk Road Chinese Music Concert Indonesia in Sun City, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

An artist performs Guzheng Solo "Tunes of Qin Mulberry" during the Silk Road Chinese Music Concert Indonesia in Sun City, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

An artist performs Kunqu "Strolling in the Garden from Peony Pavilion" during the Silk Road Chinese Music Concert Indonesia in Sun City, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)