Paulownia trees blossom into musical instruments in C China's Lankao

Xinhua) 08:59, October 11, 2023

Guqin maker Xu Yachong tunes the Guqin at Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Lankao County is rich in paulownia trees, an ideal raw material for musical instrument manufacturing. But in the last century, frequent floods and sandstorms left the area with poor soil and crop failures. In the 1960s, local Party chief Jiao Yulu initiated the locals to plant paulownia trees to help improve soil and conserve water.

In the 1980s, when the trees were thriving, locals found it the fine material to make furniture, as well as traditional Chinese music instruments.

Up to date, there are over 200 musical instrument manufacturing workshops with products sold home and abroad in Lankao.

Guqin maker Xu Bing plays the Guqin at Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Guqin maker Xu Yachong plays the Guqin at Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 9, 2023 shows the paulownia trees at Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Guqin maker Xu Bing plays the Guqin at Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Guqin maker Xu Bing makes Guqin at Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Guqin maker Xu Bing makes Guqin at Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A staff member tunes a musical instrument at a musical instrument factory in Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A staff member tunes a musical instrument at Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A deliveryman loads instruments at Lankao County of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

