Concert of traditional Chinese music staged in Christchurch, New Zealand

Xinhua) 15:08, September 27, 2023

New Zealand musician Mark Menzies (L, front), head of performance music for the University of Canterbury, performs "New Jasmine" at a concert of traditional Chinese music in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

A concert of traditional Chinese music was staged on Tuesday night in Christchurch, the largest city in the South Island of New Zealand, attracting over 300 people.

The concert was jointly sponsored by the Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch, China's Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the China Cultural Center in Wellington, to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Musicians perform at a concert of traditional Chinese music in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Musicians perform at a concert of traditional Chinese music in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

New Zealand singer Deborah Wai Kapohe (front) performs "Maori Love Song" (Pokarekare Ana) at a concert of traditional Chinese music in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Musicians perform at a concert of traditional Chinese music in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

