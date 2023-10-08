U.S.-China Music Forum opens at New York City

Xinhua) 15:42, October 08, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- A panel of experts from China and the United States called for music education cooperation and exchanges between the two nations at a music forum here on Saturday.

The "U.S.-China Music Forum - Confronting Challenges and Looking to the Future" took place at the Lila Acheson Wallace Auditorium at The Asia Society on Saturday afternoon.

Panelists underscored music's vital role in building bridges of understanding and collaboration between nations.

The U.S.-China Music Forum is a novel addition to the China Now Music Festival, jointly launched in 2018 by the U.S.-China Music Institute and the Central Conservatory of Music of China.

Themed "The Bridge of Music," this year's festival started on Wednesday and is expected to conclude on Sunday.

