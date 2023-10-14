Indonesian teacher promotes Gamelan in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:12, October 14, 2023

Randy Geovani Putra (4th L) and his orchestra perform during the 10th China-ASEAN Music Festival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 3, 2021. Randy Geovani Putra, 36, hails from Bandung, Indonesia. He came to Guangxi to study for a master's degree in 2015. Upon graduation in 2018, he became a teacher of the Gamelan (an Indonesian orchestra composed mainly of tuned percussion instruments) art at Guangxi Arts University, and also served as the principal of the university's Gamelan.

In his teaching, Randy tries to combine Gamelan with traditional Chinese music performances, and his works have been highly appreciated by students and audiences. Thanks to his promotion, more and more students at the university fell in love with Gamelan.

"Music knows no boundary. I hope more Chinese people could appreciate the beauty of Gamelan, making it a bridge for cultural exchange between China and my homeland," Randy said. (Xinhua)

