Home>>
Stunning view of sea of clouds in Pu'er city, SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 09:08, January 02, 2024
|Photo shows the stunning sunrise over the sea of clouds, and a serene village in Ning'er county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Rao Xuesong)
Every autumn and winter, the sunrise over the sea of clouds in Pu'er Mountain, situated in Ning'er county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province draws tourists who capture its breathtaking beauty.
A local photographer recently captured the mesmerizing allure of Pu'er Mountain, showcasing not only the stunning sunrise over the sea of clouds but also the tranquil village enveloped in mist.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's digital economy drive propels cloud computing market growth
- Waves of clouds: colorful fog blankets Beijing
- Stunning views of sea of clouds over Hefei, E China's Anhui
- Colorful clouds appear over Huangshan Mountain
- Sea of clouds shrouds snow-clad mountains in N China
- Feast your eyes on clouds in Sichuan
- Sea of clouds over Qinling Mountains after snowfall
- Scenery of clouds at Shitan Village, E China's Anhui
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.