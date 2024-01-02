Stunning view of sea of clouds in Pu'er city, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:08, January 02, 2024

Photo shows the stunning sunrise over the sea of clouds, and a serene village in Ning'er county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Rao Xuesong)

Every autumn and winter, the sunrise over the sea of clouds in Pu'er Mountain, situated in Ning'er county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province draws tourists who capture its breathtaking beauty.

A local photographer recently captured the mesmerizing allure of Pu'er Mountain, showcasing not only the stunning sunrise over the sea of clouds but also the tranquil village enveloped in mist.

