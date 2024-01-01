Fireworks in celebration of New Year illuminate sky in Hong Kong
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Fireworks in celebration of the New Year illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong Customs detects first-ever money laundering case via transnational diamond trading
- People celebrate New Year across world
- Fireworks set off to celebrate New Year in Sydney, Australia
- Trending in China | How do Chinese celebrate the New Year?
- Cultural tourism becomes New Year holiday option in Chengdu
- Ringing in 2024, Xi stresses advancing Chinese modernization, making world better place for all
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.