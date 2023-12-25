China's Mohe develops various winter tourism programs

Xinhua) 09:06, December 25, 2023

Visitors sing songs in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 20, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

A visitor takes photos of a reindeer in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Visitors pose for a group photo in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Visitors take photos in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

A vehicle undergoes a cold resistance test in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Jin Di)

Visitors play a "water to ice" game by splashing water into the cold air in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2023 shows a view of an ice and snow park in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

A visitor selects cultural and creative products in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

A visitor visits a photography exhibition at a square in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Visitors experience motorcycle riding on snow in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Jin Di)

Visitors have fun at a square in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

A visitor poses for a photo in Beiji Village of Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2023. Known as China's "North Pole," Mohe has developed a variety of winter tourism programs in recent years, attracting tourists to experience an "extremely cold journey." (Xinhua/Jin Di)

