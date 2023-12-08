Chinese embassies abroad to temporarily reduce visa fees

Xinhua) 16:50, December 08, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- From Dec. 11, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024, Chinese embassies and consulates abroad will implement a temporary measure, reducing visa fees to 75 percent of the current rates, according to a statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's social media account.

The local Chinese diplomatic and consular missions are available for more information, the statement said, noting that after the implementation of managing COVID-19 as a Class B infectious disease on Jan. 8, 2023, the Chinese government has continued to optimize visa and entry policies for foreigners to promote people-to-people exchanges.

