China tourism promotion event held in U.S. city Los Angeles

Xinhua) 10:30, December 07, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A national tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" was held here on Tuesday, bringing together over 800 guests from the 2023 United States Tour Operators Association Annual Conference & Marketplace (USTOA).

Mutual decisions reached by the presidents of the two countries at the summit in California last month would directly benefit the tourism industries of both countries, including increasing direct passenger flights, holding a high-level dialogue on tourism, and streamlining visa application procedures, among others, said Guo Shaochun, China's consul general in Los Angeles.

"Our cooperation in tourism has evolved from a mere exchange of tourism markets to a comprehensive industry-wide cooperation. China and the United States have formed an all-round and high-level cooperation pattern in the tourism industry," he said.

Guo also introduced the latest optimization of China's visa policies to the attendees, most of whom were tour operators, saying the continuing reform of the visa policies will be helpful for American business insiders to design and develop more tour products specific to China.

"You are welcome to visit China, to experience its rich history and culture, witness its breathtaking natural landscapes, savor delicious Chinese cuisine, and enjoy the convenient transportation and other tourism services," he said.

Terry Dale, president and CEO of USTOA, told Xinhua that he visited China twice and had some "amazing memories" of China, from seeing the Great Wall to tasting delicious food.

"The American people are very hopeful to visit China," he said. "I totally agree with what a member of USTOA today said: 'People will never regret going to China.'"

