China's Hubei Province promotes tourism in New Zealand's largest city

Xinhua) 14:06, November 30, 2023

WELLINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's central Hubei Province promoted its unique culture and tourism on Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city.

Hubei is home to four UNESCO World natural and cultural heritage sites and thousands of tourist attractions, as tourism plays an important role in the provincial development, Chinese Vice Consul-General in Auckland Wang Junchao told the promotion show held in Auckland.

Wang cited Wudang Mountain, Yellow Crane Tower, the birthplace of great patriotic poet Qu Yuan who had a deep influence on the Chinese literary circle, as some of Hubei's "shining cards".

Hubei is also the birthplace of Taiji. With the spread of Chinese martial arts, Taiji culture becomes well known to the world, Wang said.

Tourism exchange and cooperation is an important part of people-to-people exchanges and China-New Zealand Belt and Road Initiative cooperation, he said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more than 600,000 mutual visits between China and New Zealand every year, driving the growth of economy and trade, aviation connectivity, infrastructure construction, culture and education, Wang added.

There are 24 New Zealand enterprises in Hubei, covering multiple industries such as tourism development, pharmaceutical manufacturing, textile and clothing, agricultural and sideline food processing, wholesale and retailing, said Li Shuyong, culture and tourism director of the Hubei provincial department.

Li said Rewi Alley, who opened the door for New Zealand-China diplomatic ties, visited Hubei's Honghu City five times.

The New Zealand-born writer, social reformer and educator who spent 60 years of his life in China, wrote about his experience in the book "Some Travels in Hubei," promoting the "Spirit of Honghu."

Li said, like Alley, she hopes to introduce a vibrant and charming Hubei to New Zealanders.

Hubei is one of the economic, transportation, cultural and education centers in the Chinese mainland, with a total area of 185,900 square kilometers and a population of approximately 60 million. It plays an increasingly important role in China-New Zealand relations, Li said.

Thursday's event featured Hubei's unique tea art demonstration, photo exhibitions and art performances to promote tourism and cultural exchanges between Hubei and New Zealand.

