China's Hubei Province promotes culture, tourism in New Zealand

Xinhua) 08:43, November 28, 2023

WELLINGTON, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's central Hubei Province promoted its unique culture and tourism on Monday in New Zealand's South Island.

Hubei and Canterbury have a unique and close connection, Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying told the promotion event in Christchurch.

Rewi Alley, an old friend of Chinese people and an important founder of the China-New Zealand friendship, grew up in Canterbury and worked and lived in China for 60 years, including many years in Hubei, said He.

"The visit of the Hubei delegation to Christchurch can be seen as a reunion of old friends," she said, adding that through more such exchange activities, Rewi Alley's spirit will be remembered by both peoples and passed on to future generations.

Located along the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, Hubei is a province featured with profound history and rich cultural heritage, as well as an economic, transportation, cultural, and educational center, said He.

Through the promotion, New Zealanders will have a better understanding of this beautiful and rich province, she said.

Monday's event featured Hubei's unique tea art demonstration, photo exhibitions and art performances to promote tourism and cultural exchanges between Hubei and New Zealand.

Culture and Tourism Director of the Hubei Provincial Department Li Shuyong said he hopes to introduce a vibrant and charming Hubei to New Zealanders.

