China's Jiangxi province showcases cultural tourism promotion exhibition in Tanzania

Xinhua) 14:35, November 24, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Jiangxi province on Thursday showcased its cultural tourism promotion exhibition in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, an event that attracted viewers from Chinese overseas and Tanzanians as well.

Located in central China, Jiangxi province is rich in natural resources with its national scenic spots, and the largest freshwater Poyang Lake in China, boasting abundant animal and plant resources.

Noel Lwoga, the director general of the National Museum of Tanzania where the event was held, said the event showcased the natural beauty and culture of Chinese Jiangxi province. "It, therefore, promotes further exchanges and cooperation between Jiangxi province and Tanzania, and lets more people understand and love Jiangxi's magnificent and beautiful scenery and profound cultural heritage, and builds friendship between the people of the two countries," said Lwoga.

Chen Mingjian, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, said in recent years, Jiangxi province and Tanzania have maintained friendly relations and carried out extensive cooperation and exchange in the fields of economy, trade, tourism, culture, and other fields.

Since the beginning of this year, people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries have continued to develop, Chen said, adding that Tanzania has increased the number of direct flights between Dar es Salaam, the country's commercial hub, and China's southern city of Guangzhou, further facilitating personnel exchanges.

Chen Min, vice governor of the Jiangxi provincial government, said Jiangxi is a cultural center with a profound cultural heritage, adding that the province has always been known as "endowed with natural treasures and outstanding people".

