East China's Qingdao promotes development of cruise tourism

Xinhua) 08:34, November 23, 2023

Cars are pictured at the parking area of Qingdao Cruise Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. Qingdao has been vigorously developing its cruise tourism service. As cruise voyages become increasingly frequent along with a climbing number of inbound tourists, they also contribute to the sustainable development of related sectors in the city. To date, Qingdao is connected by 40 international cruise lines to nearly 20 port cities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

