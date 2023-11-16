Village in NW China's Shaanxi transforms into thriving tourist resort by harnessing natural resources

People's Daily Online) 09:59, November 16, 2023

Photo shows Zhujiawan village in Yingpan township of Zhashui county, Shangluo city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Zhashui county committee)

Zhujiawan village, located in Yingpan township of Zhashui county, Shangluo city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is located in the hinterlands of the southern foothills of the Qinling Mountains.

On Oct. 19, 2023, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) gave Zhujiawan village a spot on the "Best Tourism Villages" list for 2023, which transformed the village into a renowned tourist destination.

Upon entering Zhujiawan village, visitors are immediately greeted by the picturesque rural scenery, characterized by blue-tiled adobe walls and fences.

An official from the culture and tourism bureau of Shangluo city said Zhujiawan village boasts of abundant tourism resources and a complete tourism industry that includes accommodations, dining, shopping, and entertainment.

The Niubeiliang Nature Reserve is located on the main ridge of the Qinling Mountains, encompassing both the north and south slopes. It features the highest peak in the eastern section of the Qinling Mountains and is characterized by a remarkable forest coverage rate of 93 percent.

Located at the core of the Niubeiliang Nature Reserve, Zhujiawan village has tapped into its rich natural resources and cultural heritage. It has continuously improved the rural living environment, promoted the construction of a beautiful countryside, and vigorously developed rural tourism by utilizing old houses and ancient trail relics in the Qinling Mountains.

In 2022, Zhujiawan village achieved an average income of 26,650 yuan ($3,643) per person. During the peak tourism season this year, the village welcomed over 15,000 visitors daily.

Mao Jiafeng, Party chief of Zhujiawan village, said that over 80 percent of households in the village are involved in the secondary and tertiary industries in the township.

In recent years, Zhujiawan village has transformed its tourism sector into a thriving industry, giving it a crucial role in the revitalization of rural areas, fostering urban-rural integration, and facilitating international exchanges. By integrating tourism with culture, agriculture, wellness, sports, and technology, the village has breathed new life into its rich cultural heritage.

Mao said over 1,000 people in Zhujiawan village are involved in the tourism industry, accounting for more than 80 percent of the village population.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)