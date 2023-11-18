We Are China

Int'l travel fair kicks off in China's Kunming

Xinhua) 08:07, November 18, 2023

Visitors view violins exhibited during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

KUNMING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The China International Travel Mart 2023 kicked off Friday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Themed "Nihao! China," the three-day event is co-sponsored by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the provincial government of Yunnan.

The fair, with an exhibition area of some 90,000 square meters, features six special exhibition areas, attracting tourism promotion agencies, related enterprises and more than 800 international travel agents from over 70 countries and regions.

Two Bangladeshi exhibitors taste dates from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Performers play traditional Chinese instruments during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Performers play the horsehead fiddle at the exhibition zone of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Performers dance during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Visitors select ornaments during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A Nepali exhibitor (L) sells scarves during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People visit the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Performers are seen at the exhibition zone of east China's Zhejiang Province during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Visitors experience piloting simulation at the booth of Air China during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

People visit the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

A visitor poses for a photo with headwear of Peking Opera at the exhibition zone of Beijing during the China International Travel Mart 2023 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

