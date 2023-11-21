Tourism promotion event on China's Greater Bay Area held in Egypt

CAIRO, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A promotion event for the tourist destinations of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) was held here Sunday.

Through videos and pictures, the event introduced Guangdong's tourism resources, and tourism routes featuring leisure and food as well as culture and history.

Adjacent to Hong Kong and Macao, Guangdong Province has not only a developed economy but also rich tourism and cultural heritage resources, said Yang Ronghao, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt and director of the China Cultural Center in Cairo.

"We welcome more Egyptian friends to visit Guangdong and experience the rich cultural and tourism resources, profound humanistic charm, and bustling urban style of Guangdong and the GBA," Yang added.

Hisham Zazou, former Egypt's minister of tourism, said the number of direct flights between Egypt and China continues to increase, and hoped that more and more Chinese tourists will travel to Egypt.

