Maltese, Chinese schools sign cooperation agreement on tourism education

Xinhua) 13:47, November 23, 2023

VALLETTA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Institute of Tourism Studies of Malta (ITS) and the Shanghai Industrial and Commercial Polytechnic (SICP) here on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement on tourism education.

The document was signed in the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai, and Maltese Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who said that with this agreement, the ITS was reaching new heights.

The agreement officially establishes the SICP Malta International School. Chinese students will now have the option of enrolling in the school and advance their studies at the ITS campus in Malta.

"This landmark agreement signifies Malta's commitment to sharing our education story throughout the world," Bartolo said at the signing ceremony.

"Education and tourism need to continue walking hand in hand. This agreement is a win-win," he said. "I am optimistic that we will see it flourish in the months and years to come."

Over the 51 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malta, bilateral ties have consistently been dynamic and vibrant, said Yu, adding that both sides have achieved fruitful cooperation in various fields such as education and tourism, bringing benefits to the people of both countries.

He said the establishment of the SICP Malta International School will "bring students a more diverse and enriched educational experience, opening new avenues for exchange in the education and tourism sectors between China and Malta, and contributing to the development of bilateral relations."

From October 2024, the ITS will have the first Chinese students enrolled in the SICP Malta International School, said Pierre Fenech, chief executive officer of ITS.

Zhang Yang, vice president of the SICP, said the agreement signified the school's commitment to fostering international collaboration in the field of education.

"This collaborative approach will not only enrich the learning experience but also contribute to the growth and development of both our colleges," he added.

