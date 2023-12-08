Indonesia to grant visa-free for tourists from China
JAKARTA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Indonesian government will impose a visa-free policy for tourists from 20 countries and regions including China in an attempt to attract more foreign visitors, the country's Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said Thursday.
"The free-visa policy has been based on some considerations, including the economic impacts, the principle of reciprocity, and the security aspects," Uno told reporters after a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta.
"We will finalize the regulation one month ahead before officially enacting it," he said.
Indonesia has targeted to welcome 14 million foreign tourists in 2024 which will hopefully contribute to the country's economic value of up to 200 trillion rupiahs.
"Hopefully we can increase the number of tourist arrivals to reach the value target, specifically by targeting high spenders, and improve the local economy," Uno said. (1 U.S. dollar equals about 15,526 rupiahs)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka waives visa fees for tourists from 7 countries
- Indonesia embraces era of high-speed railway with Chinese assistance
- Multiple ports welcome more travelers after adoption of new visa-free policy
- China extends visa-free transit policy to 54 countries
- Malaysia's visa-free policy welcomed
- China's visa-free policy for six countries hailed for boosting tourism, cultural and business exchanges
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.