China extends visa-free transit policy to 54 countries
(Xinhua) 15:18, November 17, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China expanded its visa-free transit policy on Friday to include citizens from Norway for a 72/144-hour stay, bringing the total number of applicable countries to 54.
Citizens from the 54 countries are exempted from visa requirements during transit for 72 or 144 hours when heading for a third nation, said the National Immigration Administration.
