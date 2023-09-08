China's Consulate-General in Istanbul facilitates visa application procedures

Xinhua) 14:00, September 08, 2023

ISTANBUL, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Consulate-General of China in Istanbul has taken concrete steps to facilitate visa application procedures, China's consul general in Istanbul Wei Xiaodong said here on Thursday.

Among the measures, the Chinese Visa Application Service Center has increased daily visa appointment quotas and extended the daily appointment hours, he said during a meeting with representatives from Turkish travel agencies and other associations.

"China attaches great importance to facilitating the mutual traveling of the Chinese and Turkish people," said the Chinese envoy, adding the new measures have taken into account the Turkish people's demand.

From January to August, the number of all types of visas issued by the consulate exceeds 12,000, which is "ten times the total number of visas in 2022. Now, visa applications have reached the pre-pandemic levels," he noted.

Wei said China's Belt and Road Initiative, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, has led to the positive development of Turkish and Chinese strategic cooperation.

Davut Gunaydin, vice president of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association, said the new measures would promote tourism activities between the two countries.

