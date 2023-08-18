Türkiye's Istanbul welcomes 1st Chinese tourist group after pandemic

Chinese tourists are seen at the historical Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Aug. 17, 2023. Istanbul, one of Türkiye's most visited cities, welcomed on Thursday its first Chinese tourist group after China lifted the group tour ban to Türkiye on Aug. 10. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Istanbul, one of Türkiye's most visited cities, welcomed on Thursday its first Chinese tourist group after China lifted the group tour ban to Türkiye on Aug. 10.

The 12-member tour group will take an 8-day trip across Türkiye. Wu Jian, China's deputy consul general in Istanbul, accompanied the group to tour the historical Sultanahmet Square, surrounded by the iconic Basilica Cistern, Hagia Sophia, and Blue Mosque.

Wu told the group that a series of meetings are being held between Turkish authorities and the Chinese consulate focusing on the safe and trouble-free traveling of Chinese tourists in this megacity with a population of around 16 million.

"We have updated and prepared a brochure in Chinese, listing precautions in Türkiye," Wu said, adding that "consular phone numbers and traffic maps are also provided."

The deputy consul assured the tourists that the consulate is of 24-hour availability.

Fu Tong, the tour leader, said Türkiye has become one of the top-rated outbound destinations for Chinese tourists, and the arrival number of Chinese tourists is expected to grow exponentially in the coming days.

After a three-day stay in Istanbul, the group will head to central Türkiye's Cappadocia, a famed scenic spot for hot air balloon tours.

