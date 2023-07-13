Promotion event on China Int'l Import Expo held in Istanbul

Xinhua) 13:57, July 13, 2023

Liu Shaobin, Chinese ambassador to Türkiye, speaks at a promotion for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on July 12, 2023. The promotion for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was launched in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, July 12 (Xinhua) -- A promotion for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was launched in Türkiye's cultural and financial hub Istanbul on Wednesday.

Several Turkish business associations and representatives of Chinese companies attended the event.

During the promotion, Liu Shaobin, Chinese ambassador to Türkiye, said the event showed that China attaches great importance to developing and deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Türkiye has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years, said Liu, noting that through the Expo, Türkiye's exports to China have exceeded 500 million U.S. dollars.

"China hopes that the Turkish side will organize more exhibitors to participate in the fair, expand trade exchanges and cooperation with China, and share the benefits of China's opening up and economic development," he said.

Ning Feng, president of the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Shanghai, invited Turkish companies to join the Expo and get the utmost benefits from the vast opportunities of the Chinese market.

"With a population of 1.4 billion and over 400 million middle-income consumers, China is the world's most promising super-sized market," he noted. According to Ning, it is estimated that China's imports in the next ten years will exceed 22 trillion U.S. dollars.

According to Jak Eskinazi, head coordinator of the Aegean Exporters' Association, the Expo will help Türkiye export more products to China.

The 6th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China, from Nov. 5 to 10.

Jak Eskinazi, head coordinator of the Aegean Exporters' Association, speaks at a promotion for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on July 12, 2023. The promotion for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was launched in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)

Ning Feng, president of the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Shanghai, speaks at a promotion for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on July 12, 2023. The promotion for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was launched in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)

