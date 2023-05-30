China supports Türkiye in following own development path: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:10, May 30, 2023

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday that China supports Türkiye in following a development path that suits its own national realities and hopes Türkiye will continue to score new achievements in its development.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to media reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been reelected for a new term.

While expressing congratulations to President Erdogan on his reelection, Mao said that China attaches high importance to its relations with Türkiye.

In recent years, under the guidance of the two heads of state, both countries have achieved fruitful outcomes in cooperation in various fields, which benefits the two peoples, said Mao.

China stands ready to work with Türkiye to scale new heights in the China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relationship, she added.

