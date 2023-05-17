New air cargo route links central China air hub, Türkiye

Xinhua) 16:25, May 17, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A Turkish Airlines cargo plane arrived at the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport on Tuesday, marking the launch of the air cargo route linking Istanbul with Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China's Henan Province.

The cargo service uses an A330-200F aircraft and runs three times a week.

The opening of the cargo route is expected to enhance economic and trade links not only between China and Türkiye, but also along the Belt and Road.

Zhengzhou Customs data shows that in the first four months of 2023, the total value of imports and exports between Henan and Türkiye amounted to 3.2 billion yuan (about 457.9 million U.S. dollars), up 24.5 percent year on year.

Imports from Türkiye were mainly ores as well as clothing and accessories, while exports were composed mostly of mechanical and electrical products.

As a major airport logistics hub in China, the airport in Zhengzhou boasts an annual cargo throughput of more than 700,000 tonnes, and its airline network covers major economies around the world.

According to the airport authority, the airport plans to launch more international air cargo routes linking Zhengzhou with foreign destinations including Seoul, Budapest, Bangkok, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)