Chinese rescue teams return home from quake-hit Türkiye
Members of rescue teams dispatched by the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region arrive in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2023. Rescue teams dispatched by the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region returned to Beijing on a chartered plane Friday afternoon, after completing their rescue missions in Trkiye, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. (Xinhua/Wu Siyu)
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Rescue teams dispatched by the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region returned to Beijing on a chartered plane Friday afternoon, after completing their rescue missions in Trkiye, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
After arriving in the affected area on Feb. 8, the Chinese rescue teams carried out search and rescue operations in the southern Turkish province of Hatay near the epicenter of the earthquake, said Zhao Ming, head of the Chinese rescue team.
The team searched and evaluated 87 buildings with a total area of over 700,000 square meters. They rescued six trapped survivors and located 11 people who had died in the disaster.
Photos
Related Stories
- Rescuers from E China's Zhejiang return home after completing rescue missions in Türkiye
- US blocks relief work in quake-stricken Syria, exacerbating crisis
- Chinese university students design power box to help rescue efforts in quake-hit Türkiye
- Chinese satellites deployed for Turkish earthquake relief
- Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts NW Syria
- Chinese search and rescue teams depart Türkiye amid applause
- Earthquake survivor from China's Sichuan saving lives in quake-hit Türkiye
- Visiting NATO chief expresses solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye
- IFRC triples emergency funding appeals for Syria, Türkiye
- Heavy causalities in Turkey-Syria earthquakes highlights urgency, necessity of global early warning system: leading Chinese scientist
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.