Earthquake survivor from China's Sichuan saving lives in quake-hit Türkiye

Members from the Chinese Rescue Team of Ramunion conduct rescue work in Belen, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2023. (Rescue Team of Ramunion/Handout via Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- When a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Lushan County in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, in April 2013, Zeng Qiangfei was a 15-year-old local student in the morning class.

"We rushed downstairs in a panic after feeling the strong tremors. I fell and almost got trampled on. Luckily, a classmate rapidly pulled me up," recalled Zeng.

His family was later placed in a temporary settlement as their house, along with too many buildings, was reduced to rubble.

Now, the young man is in Türkiye, racing against time to save lives after the twin earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes devastated southern provinces of the country on Feb. 6.

As a member of the Sichuan branch of Ramunion, a Chinese rescue team, Zeng didn't hesitate to join the international rescue force after receiving a call-up from the headquarters on Feb. 8.

The exit and entry administration in Lushan expedited the issuance of Zeng's passport. Within two days, Zeng and his teammates embarked on the rescue journey with first aid kits, disinfectant, light-duty demolition tools, and other relief materials.

Having survived a massive quake, Zeng said his gratitude for the people who had lent a helping hand to his hometown encouraged him to help others in danger, even if they were half a world away.

"I remember seeing rescuers work day and night searching for signs of life and treating the injured. Such scenes were so powerful that they greatly dispelled my fear," said Zeng.

People in Sichuan are no strangers to earthquakes. Over the past two decades, several counties, including Wenchuan, Jiuzhaigou, and Lushan, have experienced earthquakes of above 7.0 magnitudes and suffered enormous life and property losses.

In the aftermath of the devastating disasters, rescuers and volunteers from across the country and even abroad risked their own lives to help people in the quake-stricken areas.

Zeng joined the Ramunion in 2021 when he had already taken a job in the catering industry. "But whenever there is a disaster that needs rescue efforts from Ramunion, my teammates and I would ask for a leave from work immediately and head to the disaster scene," he said.

In June 2022, Lushan County suffered another strong quake. Zeng was working in the provincial capital of Chengdu but rushed back home as a rescuer this time and pulled many people out of harm's way.

Three months later, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Sichuan's Luding County. Zeng and his teammates worked for six days in a hard-hit village cut off from the outside world. They assisted firefighters in rescue and evacuation and undertook the job of delivering and distributing relief materials.

With all the experiences in quake relief and rescue skills acquired through special training sessions, Zeng and his Ramunion teammates in Türkiye have searched over 170 collapsed buildings and got nine trapped survivors out.

Joining international disaster relief for the first time, Zeng said he gained a better understanding of the notion of a community with a shared future for humanity.

"National boundaries don't matter when disasters happen because we all live in the same global village," added Zeng.

