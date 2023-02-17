IFRC triples emergency funding appeals for Syria, Türkiye

Xinhua) 09:01, February 17, 2023

A displaced child is seen at a public park in Aleppo, Syria, on Feb. 16, 2023. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Thursday increased its emergency funding appeals from 200 million Swiss francs (about 216 million U.S. dollars) to 650 million to respond to the rising humanitarian needs in quake-hit Syria and Trkiye. (Str/Xinhua)

BEIRUT, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Thursday increased its emergency funding appeals from 200 million Swiss francs (about 216 million U.S. dollars) to 650 million to respond to the rising humanitarian needs in quake-hit Syria and Trkiye.

"IFRC will offer 450 million Swiss francs to Trkiye and 200 million Swiss francs to Syria," IFRC's Secretary General Jagan Chapagain told a press conference held at the Beirut airport following his visit to Syria and before leaving for Trkiye.

Chapagain described the reality in the two quake-hit countries as a tragedy, especially in the Syrian region of Aleppo.

The tragedy has been exacerbated by the lack of fuel, electricity, and dilapidated infrastructure, he said.

"People live in mosques and schools in the severe cold with many being unable to shower, which exacerbated the health crisis in Aleppo, especially concerning cholera," he added.

