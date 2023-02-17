Chinese university students design power box to help rescue efforts in quake-hit Türkiye

People's Daily Online) 16:34, February 17, 2023

After learning that the quake-struck regions in Türkiye are in urgent need of portable power sources, seven junior students from Tongji University in east China’s Shanghai used their knowledge to design an emergency photovoltaic energy storage power box, which will be transported to Türkiye by a charter flight along with other relief supplies.

Photo shows the emergency photovoltaic energy storage power box designed by students of Tongji University in east China’s Shanghai. (Photo/Tongji University)

“We designed the power box mainly to charge communications devices such as mobile phones and provide lighting with its LED lights in the evening,”says Bai Haoran, a member of the design team.

Tongji University students discuss the design in a laboratory. (Photo/Tongji University)

With a capacity of 500WH (watt hours), the power box consists of photovoltaic panels, lithium batteries and LED lights. It is equipped with USB ports, DC charging ports, and sockets for household appliances.

The power box is very light and can be recharged in multiple ways, including by photovoltaic panels, car batteries, and municipal power supply. They can also meet the requirements for flexibility and portability during rescue operations.

The power box designed by students of Tongji University waits to be sent to Türkiye. (Photo/Tongji University)

A Turkish-speaking foreign student also helped them translate manuals into Turkish so that local rescuers would understand how to use the power box.

Photo shows the instructions for assembling the power box. (Photo/Tongji University)

