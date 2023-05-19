Turkish students learning Chinese receive China's merit-based scholarship

Xinhua) 13:32, May 19, 2023

A student talks about her plan to be a cultural ambassador between China and Türkiye, in Istanbul, Trkiye, May 17, 2023. A total of 20 Turkish college students from Istanbul University were awarded a consul-general scholarship on Wednesday for their outstanding learning of the Chinese language. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 20 Turkish college students from Istanbul University were awarded a consul-general scholarship on Wednesday for their outstanding learning of the Chinese language.

The grant was awarded at an opening ceremony of a sinology seminar at Istanbul University, with the attendance of China's acting consul general in Istanbul Wu Jian, the university's Literature Faculty Dean Hayati Develi and other Turkish scholars.

The Chinese Consul-General Scholarship is set to encourage Turkish college students to study Chinese language and culture as a way to deepen people-to-people exchanges and friendship between the two countries.

The scholarship is eligible for outstanding college students from the Istanbul consular district who study in Chinese-related majors, minor in Chinese language courses, or study at Confucius Institutes.

"Education and cultural exchanges play an important role in developing bilateral ties, deepening mutual understanding, and maintaining the friendship between the two countries," Wu said at the opening ceremony.

It is hopeful that Trkiye and China will continue to create more exchange opportunities for young students in the fields of culture and science, said Develi, the Turkish dean, at the ceremony.

Participants of a sinology seminar at Istanbul University listen to academicians' speeches in Istanbul, Türkiye, May 17, 2023.

