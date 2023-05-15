Bulgaria holds Chinese language competition for university students

A contestant competes in a Bulgarian national qualification of the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

SOFIA, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Bulgarian national qualifications of the 22nd "Chinese Bridge," the world's major Chinese proficiency competition for foreign university students, were held here on Saturday.

Nine competitors from three universities delivered speeches, played quiz games related to Chinese language and culture, and showed artistic talents such as singing and dancing.

Betizhe Akova, a student at St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Turnovo, won the competition and will represent Bulgaria at the final stage in China.

Runner-up Kalina Gerginova from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" will attend the event as a spectator.

Akova, 19, told Xinhua that she has been studying Chinese for six years and she wanted to go to China to further study.

"I still don't know exactly what I will be doing after I graduate, but it will definitely be related to the Chinese language," she said.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun said that "Chinese Bridge" has become an important platform and channel for students from all over the world to learn Chinese and know more about China.

