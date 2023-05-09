"Chinese Bridge" competition for university students concludes in N. Egypt

Xinhua) 13:04, May 09, 2023

A contestant makes a keynote speech during the "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students in Ismailia, Egypt, on May 8, 2023. The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students concluded on Monday at the Suez Canal University in the northern province of Ismailia. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

ISMAILIA, Egypt, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students concluded on Monday at the Suez Canal University in the northern province of Ismailia.

Hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Egypt and the Confucius Institute at Suez Canal University, the competition is divided into three parts, namely, a keynote speech, a talent show and a quiz.

With their outstanding performances, three out of the 12 finalists from six universities won grand prizes.

Loay Adel Mohamed, a senior from Cairo University and one of the top prize winners, shared his own experience of learning Chinese and performed face-changing in Sichuan Opera, or "bian lian," winning rounds of applause and cheers from the audience.

"It's a great honor to win the grand prize of this competition today, because I now have the chance to compete in China and show my love for Chinese culture," he told Xinhua.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said that the peoples of China and Egypt are currently working hard to realize their great dreams.

"I hope that the Egyptian students can understand China more deeply through learning Chinese, so as to make contributions to the common development of both countries," Liao said, adding that he hoped young people from both countries could serve as bridges of communication and envoys of friendship by studying each other's languages.

With China's fast economic and technological development in recent years, more students from all over the world want to learn Chinese, said Nasser Mandour, president of Suez Canal University.

The good relationship between China and the Arab states, especially Egypt, is a strong motivation for Egyptian students to learn Chinese, Mandour said, adding that Egyptians who are fluent in Chinese can find better jobs in Egypt.

A contestant (2nd L) shows her work of Chinese calligraphy during the "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students in Ismailia, Egypt, on May 8, 2023. The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students concluded on Monday at the Suez Canal University in the northern province of Ismailia. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Loay Adel Mohamed, a senior from Cairo University, performs face-changing in Sichuan Opera, or "bian lian," during the "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students in Ismailia, Egypt, on May 8, 2023. The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students concluded on Monday at the Suez Canal University in the northern province of Ismailia. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Loay Adel Mohamed (1st L), a senior from Cairo University, performs during the "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students in Ismailia, Egypt, on May 8, 2023. The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students concluded on Monday at the Suez Canal University in the northern province of Ismailia. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A contestant performs during the "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students in Ismailia, Egypt, on May 8, 2023. The 22nd "Chinese Bridge" competition for Egyptian university students concluded on Monday at the Suez Canal University in the northern province of Ismailia. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

