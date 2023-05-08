Chinese proficiency contest for college students held in Cambodia

May 08, 2023

PHNOM PENH, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute of the Royal Academy of Cambodia on Sunday organized the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Cambodian college students.

A total of 10 Cambodian finalists, shortlisted out of 52 candidates from various universities and institutes in the Southeast Asian country, were contested in the final stage held at the Royal Academy of Cambodia in Phnom Penh.

Among the challenges set for the participants were a quiz, delivering keynote speeches and a talent show with each participant presenting performances related to Chinese culture including songs, music, dancing, drawing and martial arts, among others.

As a result, the top winner was Lavpeng Leangmeyneang, a female student from the Confucius Institute at Cambodia University of Technology and Science.

Chang Jian, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, said it was the first face-to-face competition since the COVID-19 pandemic had been successfully controlled in Cambodia.

"I hope all the students here will cherish the time, seize the opportunity, study Chinese hard, and become the future builders of Cambodia and the foundation of friendship between China and Cambodia," he said.

Taing Mengchhong, Cambodian director of the Confucius Institute of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said the competition has become an important platform for young students around the world to learn Chinese language and culture.

"It has also become a key event for international cultural exchanges, and a bridge of friendship and cooperation among college students," he said.

"Participating in the 'Chinese Bridge' competition will not only help you improve your Chinese proficiency, but also give you all an opportunity to forge international friendship and enhance mutual understanding," he added.

The director expressed his confidence that the competitors will become goodwill envoys of China-Cambodia friendship in the future.

