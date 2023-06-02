Chinese president's special envoy to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish president

Xinhua) 16:37, June 02, 2023

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of the Republic of Türkiye, Ding Zhongli, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will attend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony in Ankara on June 3, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)