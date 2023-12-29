Trending in China | How do Chinese celebrate the New Year?

(People's Daily App) 15:51, December 29, 2023

2024 is just around the corner! Fireworks, cooking with family, hanging red lanterns... This is how Chinese people celebrate the New Year. Watch this video to get in the festive mood.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

