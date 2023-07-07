Home>>
Fireworks set spirits soaring at Village Super League in Guizhou
(People's Daily App) 15:19, July 07, 2023
The atmosphere at the Village Super League in Rongjiang, Guizhou Province, reaches new heights as spectacular fireworks brighten the night sky.
