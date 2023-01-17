Global Predictions 2023 | China-US dialogue, cooperation to bring world prosperity: expert

(People's Daily App) 14:00, January 17, 2023

Now that it’s a new year, all eyes have turned to what 2023 will bring.

What do experts think will happen in 2023? This is our new column of interviews with experts on 2023 trends in international relations.

In the first episode, Professor Evandro Menezes de Carvalho of the Brazil-China Studies Center in the Getulio Vargas Foundation, Rio de Janeiro, offers answers to the above questions.

“If China-US relations become tough, all the countries will suffer. If they try to make an effort to dialogue and establish a bilateral relationship based on the diplomacy, international law, etc, these will bring to the prosperity,” he said when talking about the impact of the relationship between the two superpowers on the world.

As to his predictions for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, de Carvalho noted the world needs real leaders to find a solution to the conflict. “I hope that President Xi Jinping can be a positive influence, to try to point on direction to these two major countries, the United States and Russia,” said the professor.

Talking about the impacts of China’s optimized COVID-19 policies on the world economy, he said until 2019, 20% of the world tourism came from Chinese tourists and he was optimistic about the economic outlook of the world this year and stated that “the worst phase of the pandemic has passed and the Chinese economy this year will be better than last year.”

Click on the video for more fresh insights on the predictions of international relations in 2023.

(Video produced by Chen Yiming, Bi Mengying, and Wu Jie; edited by Lin Rui, Han Xiaomeng, Xie Runjia and He Shan)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)