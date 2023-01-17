Home>>
Preview of 2023
(People's Daily App) 13:47, January 17, 2023
With Chinese New Year around the corner, hustle and bustle is returning to this country. Let's see what the new year will bring with it in 2023.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese people celebrate upcoming Year of the Rabbit
- Family photos record joyous moments in SW China’s Chongqing
- Director of Liaison Office in HKSAR delivers New Year video address
- True China: US vlogger shows Wuhan's Chinese New Year atmosphere
- Feature: People embrace New Year through sports in China
- China witnesses New Year consumption recovery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.