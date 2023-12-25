Scenery of Wawu Mountain in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:54, December 25, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows visitors having fun on the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A visitor poses for photos on the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Visitors enjoy the sunrise scenery on top of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the scenery seen from top of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows visitors having fun on an observation platform of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows a view of Mount Gongga seen from top of the Wawu Mountain at sunrise in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows a view of Mount Gongga seen from top of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Visitors have fun on the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Visitors have fun on the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the scenery seen from top of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

