Scenery of Wawu Mountain in China's Sichuan
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows visitors having fun on the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A visitor poses for photos on the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Visitors enjoy the sunrise scenery on top of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the scenery seen from top of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows visitors having fun on an observation platform of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows a view of Mount Gongga seen from top of the Wawu Mountain at sunrise in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows a view of Mount Gongga seen from top of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Visitors have fun on the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Visitors have fun on the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the scenery seen from top of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
