Snow-capped Qilian Mountain Range under blue sky
The snow-capped Qilian Mountain Range under the blue sky forms a unique scenery in Qilian County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Lei)
The snow-capped Qilian Mountain Range under the blue sky forms a unique scenery in Qilian County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Lei)
The snow-capped Qilian Mountain Range under the blue sky forms a unique scenery in Qilian County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Lei)
The snow-capped Qilian Mountain Range under the blue sky forms a unique scenery in Qilian County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Lei)
The snow-capped Qilian Mountain Range under the blue sky forms a unique scenery in Qilian County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Aerial view of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, China's Yunnan
- Scenery of Jiuhua Mountain in east China
- Scenery of Zibai Mountain in NW China's Shaanxi
- Huashan Mountain in summer
- Scenery of Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan, C China
- China stresses full efforts in preventing mountain torrent risks
- Laojun Mountain above sea of clouds after snow
- Majestic Tianshan: grand canyon
- Barren hills blossom after decades
- Ecological restoration greens barren mountains in east China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.