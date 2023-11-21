We Are China

Reservoir, colorful forest create stunning landscape in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 16:58, November 21, 2023

Aerial view of beautiful forest landscape at Yingxiong reservoir in Guangyuan, southwest China's Sichuan Province in early winter. (Photo: China News Service/Miao Zhiyong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)