Tightrope walkers make spectacular crossing in Hunan

Ecns.cn) 16:41, August 23, 2023

Tightrope walkers walk on tightropes in the air during a slackline contest in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Yongbing)

Eight slackline walkers competed in the high-altitude tightrope-walking contest on Tuesday in Hunan.

