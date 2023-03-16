Home>>
Life in the forest: Dancing with nature
(People's Daily App) 16:23, March 16, 2023
What is it like to live in a forest? You can see wild boars when you open the door, climb tall trees to pick ganoderma, and dig holes in the frozen river to catch fish. Enjoy the fun!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China plants 3.83 million hectares of forest last year
- New study reveals water constraints on forest photosynthesis
- Villager in World Heritage Site committed to afforestation for 40 years
- Ranger in E China stationed in deep forests for 40 years to protect lush mountains
- Three more cities in S China's Guangdong designated 'national forest cities'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.