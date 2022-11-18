Three more cities in S China's Guangdong designated 'national forest cities'

People's Daily Online) 09:03, November 18, 2022

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of Haoxin Lake, a manmade lake converted from an open-pit mine, in Maoming city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Qiu Lihe)

Three cities in south China's Guangdong Province - Shaoguan, Yangjiang, and Maoming - were recently granted the title of "National Forest City" by China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration. This brings the total number of "national forest cities" in Guangdong to 14.

As of the end of 2021, the forest coverage rates in Shaoguan, Yangjiang and Maoming reached 74.95 percent, 57.6 percent, and 55.7 percent, respectively, demonstrating the remarkable achievements that have been made in green development.

