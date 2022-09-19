Home>>
Amazing forest on water
(People's Daily App) 14:56, September 19, 2022
Visitors enjoy this mesmerizing view of a "forest on the water" in a wetland park in Yangzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
