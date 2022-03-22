Languages

Archive

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Home>>

Natural colors of the forest

(Ecns.cn) 09:00, March 22, 2022

Photo shows scenery of Huanghai Forest Park at Yanchang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

March 21 marks the International Day of Forests.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories