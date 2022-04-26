Forest areas expand and ecological resources improve in China: authority

(Global Times) 14:44, April 26, 2022

Magnificent sea of cloud scenery appears in Bayanbulak Grassland - China's largest subalpine meadow steppe - in Hejing County, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2021.(Photo/ China News Service)

Forest areas in China are growing steadily and the quality of ecological spaces in the country is also improving, it was reported on Tuesday by the National Forest and Grassland Administration.

Carbon sinks in China have also steadily improved, according to the administration.

The administration held a meeting on Monday to review their work in 2021 in monitoring and evaluating the national ecological space.

Officials attending the meeting said that, in 2021, they dispatched about 17,000 personnel to 31 provinces and autonomous regions so as to finish monitoring 457,000 sample areas and about 470 million remote detection spots.

In that year, the administration for the first time had realized full coverage of forest, grassland and wetland monitoring in the country.

