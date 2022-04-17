China Forestry Group to plant over 40,000 hectares of forests nationwide

Xinhua) 16:09, April 17, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2021 shows a view of a forest farm administered by Wumahe forestry bureau in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

China Forestry Group Corporation said on Saturday that it will strive to plant 604,000 mu (40,267 hectares) of trees in the country in 2022.

The corporation will promote large-scale afforestation and carry out afforestation activities according to local conditions, it said.

As the only centrally administered state-owned enterprise in the forestry field, China Forestry Group Corporation raked in 1.28 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars) in profits in 2020, jumping by 64.7 percent from the previous year.

China planted 3.6 million hectares of forest and converted 380,800 hectares of farmland into forest in 2021, and took targeted measures to improve the quality of forests, restoring 933,300 hectares of degraded forest last year.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)