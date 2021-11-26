Pic story: devoted forest ranger

Xinhua) 14:53, November 26, 2021

Lei Qiyuan checks trees in Dongxiang Town of Wuxuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2021. Lei Qiyuan, 66, has been engaged in forest protection for 17 years. Working at an altitude of over 1,400 meters above sea level, Lei is in charge of an area of 5,800 mu (about 386.7 hectares). Lei, trekking several hours every day in patrols, shoulders the responsibility of keeping the forests safe from fire and illegal cutting-down. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)